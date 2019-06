Personnel reshuffle took place in the Bishkek City Administration. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Alimbek Abdyldaev was appointed a Director of Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise. Previously, he headed Bishkekteploenergo.

Viktoria Mozgacheva became a new Director of Bishkekteploenergo. Previously, she was a Deputy Director of the enterprise.

The relevant orders were signed by the mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov.