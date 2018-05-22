Bishkek City Administration to spend over 442,000 soms on Children's Day

The Education Department of the Bishkek City Administration will spend over 442,000 soms on holding city events on the Children’s Day. The state procurement portal reported.

The funds will be used to pay for video and photography service with printing of photos, design and manufacture of two banners, decoration of the stage with balloons and installation of LED screen and 200 monochrome flower umbrellas.

In addition, the fee will be paid to two show masters and participants of the concert program.