11:48
USD 68.47
EUR 80.39
RUB 1.09
English

Bishkek City Administration to spend over 442,000 soms on Children's Day

The Education Department of the Bishkek City Administration will spend over 442,000 soms on holding city events on the Children’s Day. The state procurement portal reported.

The funds will be used to pay for video and photography service with printing of photos, design and manufacture of two banners, decoration of the stage with balloons and installation of LED screen and 200 monochrome flower umbrellas.

In addition, the fee will be paid to two show masters and participants of the concert program.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Manas Aiyly complex to be signed off to Bishkek City Administration
Carriers-violators to be deprived of right to work on routes in Bishkek
Head of Bishkek Transport Department resigns
Citizens demand resignation of Bishkek mayor at rally
Flash mob "We are suffocating" takes place near Bishkek City Administration
Bishkek City Administration invites city residents to citywide clean-up
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention
Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley