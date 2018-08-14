Prime Minister explains why he not nominate candidate for mayor post

The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev, during the introduction of the new mayor of Bishkek, told the heads of the structural divisions of the city administration why he did not nominate a candidate for the post of mayor.

He noted that the deputies of the City Council had enough authority and experience for the nomination of candidates for this post.

According to him, Aziz Surakmatov has a rich experience in the City Administration, and the expectations of the citizens will be fulfilled. He expressed the hope that the new mayor would work in close contact with the Bishkek City Council.

Aziz Surakmatov thanked for the special trust and promised to implement all the tasks set.