Drunk driver crashes into traffic police inspector in Jalal-Abad

A driver crashed into an employee of the Traffic Safety Department in Jalal-Abad. The press office of the Central Traffic Safety Department reported.

The inspector tried to stop Opel Astra car. Its driver crashed into the police officer and drove off.

«A 38-year-old resident of Suzak district was detained during investigation and search activities. The driver was in a state of intoxication. The inspector was hospitalized. A criminal case was opened under the Article Use of Violence against a Public Officer of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The driver was put in a pretrial detention center,» the department reported.