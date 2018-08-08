President of Kyrgyzstan divides compatriots into robbers and creators

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov participated in Mekendeshter Forum today. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to him, «the time has come when everyone is forced to think about new prospects.» «Every country has to look for its own way of development. When determining the path of development of Kyrgyzstan, it is necessary to take into account the contribution of compatriots living abroad, their active participation in the building of the future of the country,» the President noted.

«Wherever we are, honor and dignity must be above all for us. I would like to clarify this through the example of compatriots abroad. They can be divided into two large groups, based on their attitude to the concepts of honor and dignity. The first group includes those who robbed Kyrgyzstan, squandered national wealth and fled the country. The hands of the state are long. Sooner or later, but the day will come when all the thieves will have to answer for everything they did,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He noted that those, who work abroad to feed their families and send the earned by honest labor money to Kyrgyzstan, always take care of the Kyrgyz people.

Our ultimate goal is the creation of full-fledged conditions in order our compatriots can live and work with dignity, raise children in their country. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«We need to adopt a package of bills aimed at supporting compatriots, and reconsider some of the functions of state bodies,» explained Sooronbai Jeenbekov.