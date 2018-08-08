13:25
Aziz Surakmatov promises to present city development program in October

The elected mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov promised to present the city development program in October. He told journalists about this after the elections.

«We are currently working on the program, I think we will submit an offer to Bishkek City Сouncil not later than in October,» he said.

Aziz Surakmatov noted that when developing the new program, City of Favorable Conditions program, approved in October 2017, would be analyzed.

«It works, we will analyze it carefully, submit a draft of changes to Bishkek City Council, or we will offer our own, a new one. This will depend on the opinion of the citizens, the City Council and the civil society,» he said.

Recall, deputies of the City Council elected  a new mayor of Bishkek today, on August 8, at an extraordinary 17th session. Aziz Surakmatov became new mayor of Bishkek. At least 44 present deputies participated in the voting, 43 of them voted for him and one — against.
