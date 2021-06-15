16:13
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered a complaint of the lawyer of the ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov against the measure of restraint.

Earlier, the defense asked to cancel the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital to keep the former mayor in custody.

The lawyer petitioned for a measure of restraint not related to arrest.

The judicial bench of the Bishkek City Court, leaving the deliberation room, upheld the ruling of the first instance.

Law enforcement agencies suspect Aziz Surakmatov of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, his assets and the assets of his close relatives, in the absence of reasonable income, have increased sharply and are estimated at over $ 50 million.
