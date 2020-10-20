Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov resigns

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov has resigned. Several employees of the City Hall’s Office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Aziz Surakmatov intends to announce this officially at a press conference.

Earlier, the mayor of the capital has already submitted letter of resignation. On October 6, he wrote a statement and left his post. However, on October 8 he returned to his workplace, noting that he worked remotely.

Today it became known that the former mayor of the capital Nariman Tyuleev has been appointed to the post of the First Vice Mayor of Bishkek. He will serve as Acting Mayor until the deputies of the Bishkek City Council officially approve him at the post.