Aziz Surakmatov enters into plea bargain, pays 150 million soms

Ex-mayor of Bishkek city Aziz Surakmatov entered into a plea bargain in the framework of a criminal case. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, the previously chosen preventive measure in the form of detention was changed to a recognizance not to leave until the end of the investigation of the criminal case.

During the pre-trial proceedings, Aziz Surakmatov entered into a plea bargain, according to which he testified on the facts of the illegal allocation of other land plots in the city of Bishkek, and also paid 150 out of 170 million soms as compensation for damage. The remainder of the damage will be compensated by Surakmatov according to the schedule.

Investigative and operational measures are being carried out aimed at identifying all other persons involved in this case.

Earlier it was reported that law enforcement agencies suspect Aziz Surakmatov of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, his assets and the assets of his close relatives, in the absence of reasonable income, have increased dramatically and are estimated at over $ 50 million.

The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said at a press conference that the damage to the state by the ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov was estimated at 150 million soms.
