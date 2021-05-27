SCNS announces details of detention of Aziz Surakmatov

The facts of corruption and illegal enrichment were established in providing representatives of some

construction companies with municipal land plots for construction of elite multi-storey residential buildings. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) informed

The ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov, occupying senior positions in the City Hall and its structural divisions, using his official position for the purpose of illegal enrichment, created a stable corruption relationship with individual officials of the City Hall and representatives of large construction companies for acquiring municipal land plots with the right to build commercial buildings and multi-storey residential buildings.

For illegal registration of illegally acquired municipal land plots, Aziz Surakmatov put pressure on employees of municipal enterprises and construction control bodies.

«The former mayor did this to obtain permits for construction of multi-storey facilities by representatives of construction companies belonging to his affiliates, as well as to commission facilities built with deviations from building codes and regulations. As a result of this corruption scheme, the assets of Surakmatov and his close relatives, in the absence of legitimate income, increased sharply and are estimated at over $ 50 million. Aziz Surakmatov was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the SCNS said.