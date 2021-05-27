13:28
USD 83.01
EUR 101.61
RUB 1.13
English

SCNS announces details of detention of Aziz Surakmatov

The facts of corruption and illegal enrichment were established in providing representatives of some

Related news
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov detained
construction companies with municipal land plots for construction of elite multi-storey residential buildings. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

The ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov, occupying senior positions in the City Hall and its structural divisions, using his official position for the purpose of illegal enrichment, created a stable corruption relationship with individual officials of the City Hall and representatives of large construction companies for acquiring municipal land plots with the right to build commercial buildings and multi-storey residential buildings.

For illegal registration of illegally acquired municipal land plots, Aziz Surakmatov put pressure on employees of municipal enterprises and construction control bodies.

«The former mayor did this to obtain permits for construction of multi-storey facilities by representatives of construction companies belonging to his affiliates, as well as to commission facilities built with deviations from building codes and regulations. As a result of this corruption scheme, the assets of Surakmatov and his close relatives, in the absence of legitimate income, increased sharply and are estimated at over $ 50 million. Aziz Surakmatov was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the SCNS said.
link: https://24.kg/english/195385/
views: 143
Print
Related
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov detained
Court extends detention of Abdil Segizbaev in SCNS remand prison
Former director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu Vasily Dashkov detained in Bishkek
Omurbek Tekebayev calls arrest of Zhenish Moldokmatov political persecution
Riots case: Zhenish Moldokmatov detained in Bishkek
Scientist Gulzat Aalieva detained for promoting Tengrianism in Bishkek
Director of branch of Cadastre state institution detained in Osh city
Ex-Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov placed in detention center 1
Detention of Kubanychbek Zhumaliev extended for 10 days
Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov detained
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
27 May, Thursday
12:41
Resident of Issyk-Ata district detained for inciting ethnic hatred Resident of Issyk-Ata district detained for inciting et...
12:25
Kyrgyzstan to carry out population census in September in electronic format
11:52
SCNS announces details of detention of Aziz Surakmatov
11:36
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 40 tyiyns for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:20
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan