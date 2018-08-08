Rally against mayoral election takes place in Bishkek

Resident protest against the mayoral election without alternatives in front of the city administration building in Bishkek.

«We came to express dissatisfaction with non-alternative elections. One has to nominate any candidate in order not to be a laughingstock. This scheme of appointment of a mayor had been established even since Isa Omurkulov. We hoped that something would change with the new president, but we see that all the old schemes have been preserved,» said Kalicha Umuralieva, head of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) NGO.

Participants of the rally are chanting: «Shame!»

Recall, new mayor of Bishkek will be elected today. Aziz Surakmatov is the only candidate nominated by the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council.