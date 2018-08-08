13:26
USD 68.13
EUR 78.94
RUB 1.07
English

Rally against mayoral election takes place in Bishkek

Resident protest against the mayoral election without alternatives in front of the city administration building in Bishkek.

«We came to express dissatisfaction with non-alternative elections. One has to nominate any candidate in order not to be a laughingstock. This scheme of appointment of a mayor had been established even since Isa Omurkulov. We hoped that something would change with the new president, but we see that all the old schemes have been preserved,» said Kalicha Umuralieva, head of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) NGO.

Participants of the rally are chanting: «Shame!»

Recall, new mayor of Bishkek will be elected today. Aziz Surakmatov is the only candidate nominated by the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council.
link:
views: 116
Print
Related
New mayor of Bishkek to be elected today
Protest against Surakmatov's registration as mayor candidate held in Bishkek
Civil activists demand to cancel elections of mayor in Bishkek
Lawyer: Physical force was used against Albek Ibraimov
Albek Ibraimov dismissed from post of mayor of Bishkek
Bishkek mayor instructs to complete reconstruction of capital's parks by July 6
Bishkek mayor promises concessions to affected by fire Osh market retailers
Bishkek mayor booed during discussion of city plan project
Albek Ibraimov for transfer of Osh market outside Bishkek
Mayor of Bishkek meets with transport operators
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway