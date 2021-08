Deputies of the Bishkek City Council gathered for a session and are to elect a mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The only candidate for this post is Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

He was nominated by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov and the majority coalition. The deputies have formed a board of elections. They will vote by secret ballot.

Earlier, Aibek Dzhunushaliev was the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers; he was appointed to this position on May 20, 2021.