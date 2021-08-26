12:28
Aibek Dzhunushaliev elected Mayor of Bishkek

Deputies of the Bishkek City Council elected a mayor of the city today. The majority supported, as expected, Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

At least 43 out of 45 deputies voted for him. Aibek Dzhunushaliev was nominated by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov and the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council. Previously, he was the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers; he was appointed to this position on May 20, 2021.

Previous Acting Mayor of the capital Taalaibek Sarybashov worked for 10 days only — from August 2 to August 12. He voluntarily left the post, since he intends to run for deputy.
