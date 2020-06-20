Mayor of Bishkek city contracts coronavirus

The Mayor of Bishkek got infected with coronavirus. The City Hall of Bishkek confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Aziz Surakmatov has been in isolation for three days. He has a mild form of the disease — the mayor has a slight fever.

The head of the city himself noted that he was feeling quite well, but the result of the latest PCR analysis was positive. Therefore, he is at home, doctors monitor his condition.

The mayor works remotely at home, the city and the Emergency Response Centers work as usual, all city services and district administrations operate trouble-free.