The First Deputy Mayor Almaz Baketaev temporary performs duties of the Mayor of Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

«Duties of the head of the City Hall will be temporarily performed by the First Vice Mayor of the capital, Almaz Baketaev, due to official necessity during recovery of the Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, from COVID-19,» the City Hall noted.

The City and Emergency Response Center operate as usual, all services and administrations of districts of the capital continue their activities to ensure functioning and improvement of the city.