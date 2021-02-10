14:03
Citizens hold rally at City Hall demanding another mayor of Bishkek

Citizens dissatisfied with appointment of Baktybek Kudaibergenov to the post of acting Mayor of Bishkek came to the building of the City Hall of the capital. Readers told 24.kg news agency.

Protesters stated that another person should be appointed the mayor.

«Give the post to the young, they said that there would be lustration, but the same people come in fact. I read Ruslan Tagaev’s CV, he is a very decent guy, let’s support him. Those retired, do not return, you have ruined the country anyway,» the protesters noted.

Ruslan Tagaev worked as a Deputy Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utilities under the Government.

Several more people demand to appoint a member of Chon Kazat party Askhat Osmonov, whom Balbak Tulobaev has appointed as his adviser, as Bishkek mayor.

Baktybek Kudaibergenov was appointed the acting Mayor of Bishkek today.

Balbak Tulobaev stepped down as the acting Mayor of Bishkek on February 8, and Ermek Nurgaziev was appointed to the post. He claimed that the President Sadyr Japarov entrusted him with the post of head of the capital. The President, in turn, wrote a few hours later that the decision was wrong.

Ermek Nurgaziev ran for the Parliament from Kyrgyzstan party in the scandalous 2020 parliamentary elections.

Equity holders of Alliance Kurulush Plus continue to accuse him of fraud and non-return of their money.

Ermek Nurgaziev also distinguished himself by beating a woman. Video footage of the incident was posted on social media.
