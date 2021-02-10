10:56
Baktybek Kudaibergenov appointed new acting Mayor of Bishkek

Baktybek Kudaibergenov was appointed a new acting Mayor of Bishkek. Sources in the City Hall told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the new acting mayor is being introduced to the staff of the City Hall.

It is known that Baktybek Kudaibergenov was born on December 8, 1962 and worked as a governor of Chui region. He was on the list of Kyrgyzstan party in the last parliamentary elections.

Balbak Tulobaev stepped down as the acting Mayor of Bishkek, and Ermek Nurgaziev was appointed to the post. He claimed that the President Sadyr Japarov entrusted him with the post of head of the capital. The President, in turn, wrote a few hours later that the decision was wrong.

Ermek Nurgaziev ran for the Parliament from Kyrgyzstan party in the scandalous 2020 parliamentary elections.

Equity holders of Alliance Kurulush Plus continue to accuse him of fraud and non-return of their money.

Ermek Nurgaziev also distinguished himself by beating a woman. Video footage of the incident was posted on social media.
