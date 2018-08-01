Osmonbek Artykbaev’s arrest term extended until October 10

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered the extension of the measure of restraint to the former Minister of Energy, parliament deputy Osmonbek Artykbaev, the day before.

The investigation requested to extend the detention in pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security for two months.

The judge Ernis uulu Aibek made a decision to grant the investigators’ request.

Osmonbek Artykbaev will be kept under arrest until October 10, 2018.

At least four criminal cases were initiated and seven former top managers of the energy sector were arrested on the breakdown and modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, including the former head of the Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev and the former general director of Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov.

In addition, former prime ministers Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Sapar Isakov, ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov are in custody. All of them were charged with corruption.