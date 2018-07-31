Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: 5,600 foreigners get electronic visas

The number of applications for obtaining an electronic visa increases in summer. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported. At least 5,672 foreigners have obtained them in July.

According to the ministry, the electronic visa significantly simplified the arrival of foreign tourists and businessmen in the country, allowed to reduce the time and costs for the issuance of visas. More than 20,000 electronic visas of various categories have been issued during the system operation.

If in January 2018, there were received 1,300 visas, then in June, it was already 4,149.

«With the growth in the number of applications for obtaining electronic visas, there are grievances associated with the timing of consideration of applications or visa denials. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs draws attention that the visas are issued within three working days upon receipt of all necessary documents. Consideration of applications submitted in nonworking hours, on weekends or public holidays, begins at 9.00 am on the next working day,» the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

At the same time, the Foreign Affairs Ministry admits that there are cases of violation of the deadline for consideration of applications. This is due to the fact that many applications are received with errors (incorrect name, date of birth, passport number, passport validity period, phone numbers and addresses), attached low-quality photos or passport images. In addition, the work is complicated by submission by visa applicants of an incomplete package of required documents, and by inviting organizations — documents with expired validity.

«Some applications are considered for a longer time in connection with security issues. Operators of the «Electronic Visa» system are forced to correct the mistakes of the applicants, accordingly, more time is spent on these applications, which negatively affects the promptness and timeliness of issuing visas,» the ministry concluded.

It asks to be more careful when filling out applications, as well as not to buy tickets to Kyrgyzstan before receiving notification of the approval of an electronic visa.

Additional information can be found on the Electronic Visa website, and by sending an e-mail to evisa.kg@gmail.com.