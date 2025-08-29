20:58
New MFA representative office building opened in southern Kyrgyzstan

During his working trip to Osh region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening ceremony of the new administrative building and Reception House of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ representative office in Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions.

According to the presidential press service, the new complex includes a 120-seat conference hall, several meeting rooms of various formats, a banquet hall, staff offices, and a consular center to serve citizens.

The president instructed the Foreign Ministry to ensure the effective operation of the representative office, provide high-quality services to citizens, and fully use the complex’s facilities for hosting international events in the country’s southern region.

The MFA’s representative office for the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan was established in 2000 and is located in the city of Osh.
