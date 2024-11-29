MFA: Number of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia is decreasing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan provided 24.kg news agency with statistics on the number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan satying in Russia in recent years.

According to data received from the competent authorities of the Russian Federation, the number of migrants from the Kyrgyz Republic is gradually decreasing.

At least 596,253 Kyrgyzstanis stayed in Russia in 2020, their number increased to 680,599 in 2021. However, starting from 2022, there has been a decrease: this year their number reached 587,089 people, in 2023 — 408,448, and in the first half of 2024 — 350,916.

It should be noted that the migration legislation of the Russian Federation has undergone significant changes in recent years. In 2025, the changes will affect tens of thousands of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The introduction of new restrictions on stay and control over the labor activity of foreigners require migrants to pay increased attention to compliance with all regulations. More than 411,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently live in Russia that is significantly less than before, when their number exceeded 800,000 people.

In October, the State Duma adopted a package of laws aimed at tightening migration policy.