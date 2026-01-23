09:27
USD 87.45
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.14
English

Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, EU discuss visa policy

The Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu, met with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic, Remi Duflot. The ministry’s press service reported.

The parties discussed issues of Kyrgyz-European consular cooperation, including developing dialogue on visa policy, protecting the rights and interests of citizens, and exchanging experience in digitalization and implementing modern migration management tools.

They expressed their willingness to maintain regular contacts and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s partnership with the EU.
link: https://24.kg/english/358951/
views: 52
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's election to UN Security Council discussed at Russian MFA
EU notes progress by Kyrgyzstan toward removal from aviation blacklist
EU comments on sanctions against two Kyrgyz banks
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA expresses regret over EU sanctions and proposes cooperation
EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
New Head of EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan appointed
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Kyrgyzstan’s aviation expects EU blacklist decision in 2026
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
23 January, Friday
09:18
Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, EU discuss visa policy Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, EU...
22 January, Thursday
18:02
Pickpockets who stole nearly 700,000 soms in minibus detained in Bishkek
17:38
City Hall employee detained on suspicion of extortion of one million soms
17:30
Cabinet donates 10 Braille typewriters to school for visually impaired children
17:03
Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Talas
16:55
Crop losses, livestock growth: How Kyrgyzstan’s farmers ended 2025