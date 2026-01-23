Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, EU discuss visa policy

The Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu, met with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic, Remi Duflot. The ministry’s press service reported.

The parties discussed issues of Kyrgyz-European consular cooperation, including developing dialogue on visa policy, protecting the rights and interests of citizens, and exchanging experience in digitalization and implementing modern migration management tools.

They expressed their willingness to maintain regular contacts and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s partnership with the EU.