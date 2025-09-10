Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from traveling to Nepal

Due to ongoing protests in several regions of Nepal, including the capital city of Kathmandu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Kyrgyz Republic recommends that Kyrgyzstanis and tourists avoid visiting crowded areas and participating in mass events for their personal safety, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the MFA, Kyrgyzstanis planning trips to Nepal are strongly advised to take into account the current socio-political situation in the country and, if possible, refrain from non-essential travel.

«For consular assistance and emergency contact with citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in Nepal, the following hotlines are available: Consular Department of the MFA of the Kyrgyz Republic: +996 999 312 002; Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in India: +91 92894 00944 (WhatsApp),» the statement says.

Mass protests in Nepal were triggered by the government’s decision to ban several major social media platforms. The unrest escalated into clashes with police, leaving 22 people dead. The country’s president has resigned.