Foreigners must legalize their stay in Russia by September 10, MFA reminds

As the deadline for foreign nationals — including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic — to legalize their stay in Russia approaches, the diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation continues to operate in an enhanced mode. The Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

Embassy staff are conducting daily visits to locations with large concentrations of Kyrgyzstanis, holding meetings with Russian government agencies, engaging with the Kyrgyz diaspora, and distributing informational materials and video messages via official websites and social media platforms.

To strengthen these efforts, additional personnel from the ministry’s central office have been deployed to the Russian Federation on the orders of the Foreign Minister.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan once again urges citizens to regulate their legal status in accordance with Russian migration laws before the September 10, 2025 deadline. Timely compliance with these requirements will help avoid potential consequences related to violations of Russia’s migration regime.
