Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry strengthens position: Year results and SCO plans

An annual meeting of the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev with representatives of the expert community was held in Bishkek.

During the event, the minister presented the results of the country’s diplomatic service for 2025 and outlined priorities for the current period.

According to Kulubaev, one of the key achievements was the completion of the delimitation of the state border with Tajikistan, which he described as an important step toward strengthening regional stability.

On the international track, Kyrgyzstan maintained a high level of activity, holding around 190 meetings and visits, signing more than 600 documents, and expanding its diplomatic network with new embassies in Ethiopia and Egypt.

Special attention was paid to the digitalization of consular services. The launch of Electronic Consul system has reduced document processing times fourfold. In addition, voter turnout among citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad in parliamentary elections increased.

Jeenbek Kulubaev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to a multi-vector foreign policy, emphasizing the country’s balanced relations with Russia, China, Central Asian states, and Western countries.

Looking ahead to 2026, he highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as preparations for the VI World Nomad Games and the Chingiz Aitmatov Issyk-Kul Forum.

At the end of the meeting, the minister answered questions from experts and emphasized the ministry’s openness to dialogue.