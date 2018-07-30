15:28
USD 68.07
EUR 79.14
RUB 1.08
English

Open air screening of films to take place within World Nomad Games

The 1st International Film Forum Mongu will take place in Kyrchyn area from September 3 to September 6. Special cinema yurts and outdoor space for watching movies will be organized at the place of the event.

According to the directorate of the festival, it is dedicated to supporting the movement for the conservation of natural resources, environment and biocultural diversity protection.

The program of the forum includes additional special screenings of films, seminars, master classes with the participation of international and national cinematographers, ecologists, experts in the field of environmental protection.
link:
views: 153
Print
Related
7,760 million soms to be spent on theatrical performance in Kyrchyn
Prize fund of World Nomad Games to make up 26 million soms
Road to Kyrchyn gorge almost ready for World Nomad Games
Yurt press centers for World Nomad Games to cost 540,000 soms
Power engineers ready for uninterrupted supply of electricity during WNG
415,000 soms to be spent on souvenirs for guests of Universe of Nomads festival
More than 5.6 million soms to be spent on horses rent for World Nomad Games
Over 16.5 mln soms to be spent on accommodation of journalists during WNG
Medals for World Nomad Games to cost Kyrgyzstan 1.2 million soms
Organizers choose stunt performers for World Nomad Games
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus