Open air screening of films to take place within World Nomad Games

The 1st International Film Forum Mongu will take place in Kyrchyn area from September 3 to September 6. Special cinema yurts and outdoor space for watching movies will be organized at the place of the event.

According to the directorate of the festival, it is dedicated to supporting the movement for the conservation of natural resources, environment and biocultural diversity protection.

The program of the forum includes additional special screenings of films, seminars, master classes with the participation of international and national cinematographers, ecologists, experts in the field of environmental protection.