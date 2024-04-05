11:19
Russian Film Festival to be held in Bishkek and Osh cities

The Russian Film Festival will be held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11-14. The organizers reported.

The event will take place in two cities — Bishkek and Osh.

The center of festival events in Bishkek will be Manas cinema; Semetei cinema will open its doors to guests of the event in Osh.

You can register for free screenings at the links — in Bishkek and Osh.

The program includes five Russian films of different genres shot in recent years: the military-historical drama «Air» (Alexey German Jr., 2023), the first ever film shot in space «Challenge» (Klim Shipenko, 2023), a fairy tale «At the Pike’s Behest» (Alexander Voitinsky, 2023), the family comedy «Cheburashka» (Dmitry Dyachenko, 2022) and the disaster film «Bullfinch» (Boris Khlebnikov, 2023).

The films will be screened in Russian with Kyrgyz subtitles.
