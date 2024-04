Films from Kyrgyzstan participate in the Moscow International Film Festival. The forum’s website reports.

The film «Territory» directed by Alex Galan (Spain, Kyrgyzstan) participates in «Documentary Film» competition.

The film «The Verdict» was included in the out-of-competition «Wild Nights» program.

The Moscow International Film Festival will take place from April 19 to April 26. More than 250 films from over 50 countries participate in it.