Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Fight against corruption will continue

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, met with the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Idris Kadyrkulov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that SCNS, as one of the important bodies ensuring security of the country and its citizens, must conduct an effective struggle against internal and external threats, international terrorism and religious extremism. He pointed out the need to continue active work on revealing the facts of committing official crimes, related to corruption, embezzlement of state or municipal property, bringing to the logical end all resonant criminal cases on corruption.

«As for the guilty persons, it is necessary to take tough measures, as well as to provide compensation for the damage caused by the crimes,» the president believes.

Recall, Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticized the work of law enforcement and fiscal agencies and the Prosecutor General’s Office at the meeting of the Security Council on February 8.
