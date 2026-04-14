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Regulation on corruption risk management approved in Kyrgyzstan

Regulations on the procedure for identifying, assessing, and managing corruption risks in state and local government bodies have been approved in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers signed the resolution.

According to the document, ministries and agencies approve a list of cases and situations in which there is a risk of corruption, implement corruption risk management mechanisms, and take measures to minimize or eliminate them.

The resolution comes into force in ten days after its official publication.

The document was adopted to implement the state anti-corruption strategy in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2030.

The country ratified the UN Convention against Corruption in 2005.

«At various stages, strategic documents on combating corruption, as well as regulatory legal acts establishing the legal and organizational foundations for combating corruption, were adopted. State institutions specializing in combating corruption, including preventive measures, identifying and suppressing corruption crimes, were established. At the same time, the incomplete and unsystematic response to the constantly emerging threats of corruption in its various manifestations, penetrating all spheres of society, did not lead to the achievement of the expected results designed to minimize the level of corruption in the republic,» the state strategy states.
link: https://24.kg/english/370281/
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