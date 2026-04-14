Ex-SCNS employee for Issyk-Kul region charged with corruption

The former head of the Sixth Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Issyk-Kul region, U.N., has been charged with corruption. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

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It was also reported that the day before, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek changed the previously detained employee’s pretrial detention to house arrest. He will remain under house arrest until the investigation is completed.

The investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.