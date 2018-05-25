Majority of Kyrgyzstanis support EEU

The majority of the Kyrgyz citizens support the Eurasian Economic Union, despite the opposition’s negative opinion. The Doctor of Political Sciences, Larisa Khoperskaya, announced this today at a round table discussion «Actual Problems of Modern Journalism and History.»

According to her, EEU is constantly being criticized. Opponents of the project are representatives of the systemic opposition. They impose the view that Russia is the Pandora’s box.

«Even the movement «Kyrgyzstan against the Customs Union» has been created. An account in the social network Facebook states that propaganda of Bolshevism, communism, Nazism, fascism, Stalinism, «the Russian world» and other dangerous ideologies and cults, as well as the denial of the genocide of the Kyrgyz in 1916 are banned. Bolshevism and fascism are put on the same line. However, no one has reacted to such statements,» said Larisa Khoperskaya.

She added that, despite the negative attitude of some individuals, the majority of the population positively assesses the accession of Kyrgyzstan to the Eurasian Economic Union.