Police detain Hizb ut-Tahrir member in Osh city

The police detained a member of the banned religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir in Osh city. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The employees of the Interregional Department of the Criminal Police Service received information that a young man actively propagates the ideas of a religious extremist organization in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.

«The policemen detained a 20-year-old man, who had actively resisted. It turned out that the Ministry of Internal Affairs registered him as an active member of Hizb ut-Tahrir. During the search, 38 books, six CDs and eight notebooks with notes about the ideas of the banned organization were confiscated from his house. Seized literature was sent for examination,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

A criminal case was opened. The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center.