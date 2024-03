It is planned to plant 300 coniferous and 500 broad-leaved tree species in Osh city. A symbol of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan — willows are also planned to be planted on the banks of Ak-Buura river. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

«In villages and suburban areas annexed to the city as part of the administrative-territorial reform, organizations and local residents plan to plant about 280,000 saplings of various species of trees and shrubs,» the municipality added.

The landscaping and gardening plant intends to plant more than 1.5 million flowers of 20 species in recreation parks and on the alleys of the city.