Another waste site with sorting containers opened in Osh city

Osh-Tazalyk continues implementation of the project on construction of stationary sites for the collection of household waste with sorting containers, having put into operation the fifth site in Kulatov microdistrict. The press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

«Osh-Tazalyk implements the project by its own efforts, and it is aimed at improving the ecological condition of the city,» the statement says.

Osh Mayor Bakytbek Zhetigenov noted that similar sites will soon appear all over the city.

According to the municipality, such sorting containers have been installed:

— Between multi-story buildings No. 11 and No. 13 on Aitiev Street;

— At the intersection of Aliyev and Pushkin streets;

— On Alayskaya Street;

— On Lenin Street (Amanat City construction complex).
