New sanitary landfill to be built in Osh with EBRD assistance

A new sanitary landfill will be built in Osh and the old landfill will be rehabilitated. Funding will come from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the press service of the City Hall reported.

According to its data, the works are carried out within the framework of the project «Improvement of solid waste management system in the city of Osh».

«At present, tenders are held, upon completion of which construction will begin,» the statement says.

Deputy Finance Minister Ruslan Tatikov got acquainted with the progress of the project on April 17.