Activation of terrorists in Afghanistan threatens CSTO countries

The threat to the security of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) coming from Afghanistan is escalating. The Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev said. Interfax reported.

«Terrorist organizations, located in close proximity to the borders of the CSTO countries, are activating. The total number of militants in the north of Afghanistan is about 15,000-20,000, including up to 7,000 in the provinces, bordering Tajikistan,» told Nikolai Patrushev at a meeting of the Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils, which is being held in Astana today.

According to him, the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating as a result of the activation in the country of the emissaries of the terrorist organization Islamic State, the radical movement Taliban and other extremist organizations. There is an increase in the threat to security of the CSTO countries and the whole area of ​​responsibility of the organization, coming from the territory of this country.

«The risks of penetration of terrorist organizations from Afghanistan into Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are increasing. Transfer of groups of militants, the supply of weapons, and the activation of recruitment of the youth in the ranks of the extremists are possible,» said Nikolai Patrushev.

In this regard, Russia stands for the progressive enhancement of cooperation within the CSTO to counter terrorism, which is an absolute priority against the background of the degrading situation in Afghanistan, the Security Council Secretary stated.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.