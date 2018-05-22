16:42
USD 68.47
EUR 80.39
RUB 1.09
English

Almazbek Atambayev accused of corruption and doubled external debt

Civil activists accuse the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev of corruption and doubled external debt of the country. They believe that the Prosecutor General’s Office should initiate criminal proceedings. Taalaibek Dzhumadylov said this at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Prosecutor General’s Office has every right to initiate a criminal case under a serious article «Corruption.» In his opinion, it is about the failed policy by Almazbek Atambayev, which creates a threat of loss of sovereignty.

«For the time that he was in power, foreign debt has doubled. We are losing our country. If we do not take measures, we will lose statehood in the future,» said Taalaibek Dzhumadylov.

Another participant of the press conference Abdymalik Myrzaev added that the Russian columnist Dmitry Verkhoturov in the book «The Shadow of Atambayev over Kyrgyzstan» made a good analysis of cases in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We have built the most corrupt state. Sooronbai Jeenbekov should pay attention to the facts and take measures. We need radical changes in public administration. It is ridiculous, but we have the Ministry of Labor Migration. The power sells the people into labor slavery,» he said.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
Kubanychbek Kulmatov sure: criminal case against him politically motivated
Former mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov charged with corruption
Daughter of ex-president Aliya Shagieva posts photos of her son
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev ready to withdraw claims to journalists, human rights activist
Almazbek Atambayev may lose his inviolability
Kyrgyzstanis inform president about glaring facts of corruptness of judges
Kyrgyzstan to open bank account for funds from fight against corruption
Human rights defenders compile list of political prisoners in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy demands to deprive Almazbek Atambayev the status of ex-president
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention