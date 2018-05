Kyrgyz border guards received two apartments in Balykchy, which were managed by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, to strengthen Russian-Kyrgyz border cooperation, it was decided to grant real estate to Kyrgyzstan free of charge in September 2017. As a result, the Border Service was presented with a two-room and three-room apartments worth $ 50,000.