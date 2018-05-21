11:46
USD 68.45
EUR 80.82
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstani trying to illegally cross border detained in Ukraine

Border guards of Kharkiv border detachment detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who tried to illegally cross the border with Russia near Veterinarnoye village. Life reported, referring to the State Border Service of Ukraine.

«The illegal crossing of the border was prevented thanks to timely information received from the precinct inspector of the border service. The service finds out the circumstances of the offense,» it reported.

The violator of the state border regime faces administrative responsibility.
