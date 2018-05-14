PM instructs to provide targeted assistance to affected residents of Lyailyak

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to provide targeted assistance to the victims of mudflows in Lyailyak district of Batken region. The press service of the government reported.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting with the heads of relevant government agencies on the elimination of the consequences of the mudflows.

The Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Kalys Akhmatov told that 11 houses and 4 social facilities in five settlements were affected. At least 4 transport bridges are facing the threat of partial washing away.

He also told that all necessary special equipment has been deployed, about 200 people from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and local population were involved in the works. The work to restore energy supply, clear roads and provide citizens with drinking water is carried out in the settlements, affected by the mudflows.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to quickly complete the restoration work and take measures to prevent and protect settlements from the emergency situations.

«It is necessary to monitor all areas where a threat of rising water level in a short time exists. Heads of relevant state bodies and local self-government bodies should pay the closest attention to banks protection works and explanatory work with the population on the importance of home insurance. This will allow citizens to receive more effective, targeted assistance in compensation for damage, caused by the natural disaster,» the prime minister said.