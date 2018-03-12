21:11
USD 68.17
EUR 84.59
RUB 1.20
English

One more Kyrgyz enterprise illegally imports powdered milk to Russia

The Rosselkhoznadzor department for Orenburg region detained another batch of powdered milk illegally imported from Kyrgyzstan. The goods belonged to Shin Line company. Website of the organization says.

It is noted that illegal import of more than 20 tons of powdered milk was suppressed on the Russian-Kazakh section of the border in Orenburg region. The products were found at Sagarchin post of Akbulak district. The cargo was transported from Kyrgyzstan (from Shin Line LLC) to Noginsk Warehouse Complex in Moscow region with violation of the requirements of the Customs Union legislation in the field of product marking. Part of the cargo had no marking, its other part had clear signs of re-marking.

The carrier was brought to administrative responsibility. The goods were sent back to Kyrgyzstan.

«The Rosselkhoznadzor Department for Orenburg region in March 2018 suppressed five attempts to import into Russia more than 86 tons of powdered milk from Kyrgyzstan,» the report said.
link:
views: 115
Print
Related
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
Military of Kyrgyzstan, Russia hold exercises involving artillery and aviation
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin
President tells why he supports Putin in elections in Russia
Office of honorary consul of Kyrgyzstan opened on Sakhalin
Previous GOSTs for liquefied gas to be replaced by new standards in EEU
Migrant from Kyrgyzstan attacks ambulance in Russia
Mitigation of punishment for non-payment of customs duties offered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani changes passport data to get into Russia
Two years in EEU. Veterinary posts on border with Kazakhstan remain
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"