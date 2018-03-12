One more Kyrgyz enterprise illegally imports powdered milk to Russia

The Rosselkhoznadzor department for Orenburg region detained another batch of powdered milk illegally imported from Kyrgyzstan. The goods belonged to Shin Line company. Website of the organization says.

It is noted that illegal import of more than 20 tons of powdered milk was suppressed on the Russian-Kazakh section of the border in Orenburg region. The products were found at Sagarchin post of Akbulak district. The cargo was transported from Kyrgyzstan (from Shin Line LLC) to Noginsk Warehouse Complex in Moscow region with violation of the requirements of the Customs Union legislation in the field of product marking. Part of the cargo had no marking, its other part had clear signs of re-marking.

The carrier was brought to administrative responsibility. The goods were sent back to Kyrgyzstan.

«The Rosselkhoznadzor Department for Orenburg region in March 2018 suppressed five attempts to import into Russia more than 86 tons of powdered milk from Kyrgyzstan,» the report said.