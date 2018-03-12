SDPK sets date of its congress

The date of the congress of the Social Democrats was announced. The political council of the party informed 24.kg news agency.

According to MP Marat Amankulov, SDPK congress, according to preliminary data, is scheduled for March 31.

«Political council of the party is going to meet this week, and we will finally set the date,» said Marat Amankulov.

The SDPK congress was postponed several times. The forthcoming forum of the political organization is of great interest, as public expect from its leader Almazbek Atambayev program statements.

Being the head of state, Almazbek Atambayev told reporters that he remained in politics and would update the party. He also noted that he would be at the top of SDPK party list in future parliamentary elections. Farid Niyazov even left the post of head of the presidential staff to focus on party work.