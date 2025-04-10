Kyrgyzstan hosts IX Congress "Hydropower: Central Asia and the Caspian"

Bishkek is hosting the IX Congress «Hydropower: Central Asia and the Caspian», which is attended by government and business representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia, Turkey, Russia and Armenia.

The congress participants discussed major hydropower projects in the region. Countries and enterprises exchanged experiences in their implementation.

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev told that construction of the Upper Naryn Cascade of HPPs will begin in the near future. «In the future, we will announce a competition and find a winner. We are currently negotiating with Russian companies as well. Any construction is carried out on a competitive basis. We will begin construction in the near future. This is not a year or two, but in the coming months — April-May,» he said.

Head of the Directorate of Electric Stations under Construction Ravshanbek Kasymov spoke about the Kambarata HPP-1 project, which the Kyrgyz Republic will build jointly with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. According to him, a feasibility study for the project is currently being prepared. The preliminary cost is $3,512 billion.

A social and environmental assessment is being conducted in parallel. The countries are also working on creating a joint company that will build the Kambarata HPP-1.

«The report on social and environmental aspects and the first draft of the feasibility study report will be completed in May. Kyrgyzstan is carrying out the preparatory work at its own expense. This includes the construction of roads, bridges, substations, etc.,» Ravshanbek Kasymov said.

At the congress, representatives of various enterprises working in the hydropower sector spoke about the services they provide, methods and technologies of their work. They were also able to take part in the exhibition.

It should be noted that Energy Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Russia are participating in the event. The Kyrgyz Republic is represented by Electric Stations, the Directorate of Electric Stations under Construction, the Kyrgyz Energy Settlement Center, Chakan HPP, Narynhydroenergostroy, the Center for Public-Private Partnership, Hydroproject Kyrgyzstan.

The congress is attended by representatives of such organizations as Uzbekgidroenergo, Azerenergy, Almaty Electric Stations, Samruk-Energy, Institute Hydroproject Tashkent JSC, RusHydro, the Eurasian Development Bank, INTER RAO, Lengidroproekt, the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission, Institute Hydroproject, Telasi, ERG Kazakhstan.

Such technological leaders in the energy industry as Voith Hydro, Gruner Stucky SA, Stamicarbon, Power Machines, Elsib, DOLSAR Engineering Inc. Co., Dongfang Electric International Corporation, Tojikhydroelectromontazh and others also participated in the event.

The International Congress «Hydropower: Central Asia and the Caspian» is a professional platform for dialogue, exchange of experience, search for solutions and consolidation of efforts of government and business representatives in order to effectively implement a number of projects for the construction and modernization of hydroelectric power plants in the region (Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia, Turkey, Armenia).