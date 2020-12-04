19:55
Moscow hosts First Eurasian Congress

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) holds the First Eurasian Congress today in Moscow.

The program of the Congress includes several panel discussions on various issues of Eurasian economic integration. Its central session will be devoted to the implementation of cross-cutting integration projects that inextricably link the EDB countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

«The purpose of the Congress is to find and discuss practical solutions in the field of Eurasian economic integration. Economic integration is successful when all participants of the process feel its positive effect, business wins, and the well-being of citizens increases,» said Nikolay Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Board.

24.kg news agency is the media partner of the event.
