President Sadyr Japarov awards leader of SDPK party

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov awarded Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov with a money reward for his contribution to the development of the mining industry. Abdrakhmanov himself announced on social media.

According to the politician, the current president appreciated his work for the first time, despite the fact that in the past, during the presidency of Almazbek Atambayev, his merits in the industry were not recognized. He recalled that he was even fired and persecuted.

Recall, Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov rose to public attention after the re-registration of the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan (SDPK), during which he became its new chairman. Former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters considered the decision illegal and appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office. Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov headed SDPK without Atambayev movement.