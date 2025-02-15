11:07
Date in Bishkek costs almost twice as much as in Osh

Analysts from the 2GIS service calculated the average cost of a date in Kyrgyzstan’s two largest cities — Bishkek and Osh. The calculations were based on the average bill for a dinner for two at a restaurant and the cost of a bouquet of seven red roses.

The study showed a significant difference in the cost of a romantic evening between the two cities.

The average cost of a date in Bishkek is 4,332 soms:

  • Restaurant (average bill for two): 2,582 soms
  • Bouquet of seven red roses: 1,750 soms

A similar date in Osh is considerably cheaper — 2,700 soms:

  • Restaurant (average bill for two): 1,300 soms
  • Bouquet of seven red roses: 1,400 soms

Based on the data from the National Statistical Committee on the average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2024 (37,361 soms), 2GIS also calculated how many dates one can afford on a single monthly salary.

A resident of Bishkek can afford 8 dates on an average salary, while a resident of Osh can enjoy as many as 13 dates.
