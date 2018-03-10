Kyrgyzstanis in Baghdad prison. Foreign Affairs Ministry sends notes

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic started work in respect of three Kyrgyzstanis with children kept in a Baghdad prison (Iraq).

According to the ministry, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kuwait held a meeting with the Consul of the Embassy of Iraq in Kuwait.

«The Kyrgyz side handed in a note and asked for maximum assistance in providing full information about the three allegedly Kyrgyz citizens kept in Baghdad’s prison with 10 underage children, as well as the procedures for providing lawyer services to foreign citizens to protect their rights during trials,» the report says.

Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic also expects a response from the Iraqi side to a previously sent request regarding citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained and serving their sentence in the territory of Iraq.

In addition, the diplomatic mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kuwait sent a note to the Regional Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, headquarters of which is located in Al Kuwait city.

A report on Kyrgyz citizens awaiting a judicial decision in the Baghdad prison appeared in the Russian media. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic earlier stated that no one had asked for help.