MFA recommends Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from traveling to Middle East region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to the Middle East in connection with the ongoing tense situation in the region. The press service of the ministry reported.

It is recommended not to travel to Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

At the same time, citizens in these countries need to strengthen their own security measures until the situation stabilizes.

Emergency telephone numbers that citizens of Kyrgyzstan can call for help or advice:

  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Turkey: +905456896800;
  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: +966583769945;
  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Islamic Republic of Iran: +989352505226;
  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the State of Kuwait: +96525359951.
