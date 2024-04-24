Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva visits prisons in Helsinki

Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva took part in an international workshop at the Rule of Law Centre in Finland. The press service of the Ombudsperson reported.

The Ombudspersons of the countries of Central Asia and Finland exchanged experience in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms at the workshop.

The institute signed more than 70 memorandums with international organizations and civil society, as well as with ombudspersons from other countries. Jamilya Jamanbaeva

«Cooperation between ombudspersons makes it possible to quickly solve joint problems. One of the priority areas of the institute of ombudsman is strengthening international cooperation in the field of ensuring human rights, especially protecting the rights of migrants, and exchanging best practices,» Jamilya Jamanbaeva said.

She met with the Vice Chancellor of Justice, Vice Ombudsman, Prosecutor General, President of the Supreme Administrative Court, Director General of the Prison and Probation Service, and Director of the Rule of Law Centre of Finland.

The parties discussed the possibility of joining efforts and joint actions to promote human rights protection.

Also, the ombudspersons of the Central Asian countries familiarized themselves with the conditions of detention of convicts in prisons in Helsinki. One of them was built more than a century ago.