Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva visits prisons in Helsinki

Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva took part in an international workshop at the Rule of Law Centre in Finland. The press service of the Ombudsperson reported.
The Ombudspersons of the countries of Central Asia and Finland exchanged experience in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms at the workshop.
The institute signed more than 70 memorandums with international organizations and civil society, as well as with ombudspersons from other countries.Jamilya Jamanbaeva
She met with the Vice Chancellor of Justice, Vice Ombudsman, Prosecutor General, President of the Supreme Administrative Court, Director General of the Prison and Probation Service, and Director of the Rule of Law Centre of Finland.
Also, the ombudspersons of the Central Asian countries familiarized themselves with the conditions of detention of convicts in prisons in Helsinki. One of them was built more than a century ago.